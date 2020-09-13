V&A welcomes slow return of visitors
13 September 2020 - 00:01
The Victoria & Alfred (V&A) Waterfront, JSE-listed Growthpoint Properties's flagship property, is starting to show a "nice gradual recovery" as SA's economy opens up after hard lockdown.
The V&A, with 500,000m² of developed property including 15 hotels, 450 shops, 80 restaurants, and 120 office tenants, usually receives about 80,000 visitors a day during peak tourist season and 26-million visitors a year. It had grown hotel occupancies 8% in the 12 months to February 2020.
