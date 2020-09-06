Business Please nickel-and-dime us, Las Vegas begs slots addicts National coin shortage in the US leaves gambling venues begging customers to bring in their piggy banks and jars of change BL PREMIUM

The armoured truck pulled up with $500 (R8,300) in quarters after Adam Wiesberg had asked for $30,000. He thought there must be a mistake.

Wiesberg was working to reopen El Cortez, the longest continuously running hotel and casino in Las Vegas. He’d requested the extra change in July to help operate the facility's 113 coin-operated slot machines.