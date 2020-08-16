Business The gangsters who made a president BL PREMIUM

Jerabos, illegal mining gangs from Zambia's Copperbelt, sat down with President Edgar Lungu at State House in Lusaka in 2015 and cut a deal.

Allegedly in exchange for electoral support and a reduction in violence, Lungu recognised them as legal miners and gave them Black Mountain, a substantial mining asset, in Kitwe. Lungu's Patriotic Front carried the key Copperbelt province in the 2016 general election.