The gangsters who made a president
16 August 2020 - 05:00
Jerabos, illegal mining gangs from Zambia's Copperbelt, sat down with President Edgar Lungu at State House in Lusaka in 2015 and cut a deal.
Allegedly in exchange for electoral support and a reduction in violence, Lungu recognised them as legal miners and gave them Black Mountain, a substantial mining asset, in Kitwe. Lungu's Patriotic Front carried the key Copperbelt province in the 2016 general election.
