Business Mergers to transform landscape A wave of restructuring and business rescue applications by firms unable to survive in their present form is expected BL PREMIUM

The Competition Commission is looking at a number of merger cases involving firms that are in financial distress because of the Covid-19 crisis and whose reorganisation involves merging with or being taken over by other firms.

Competition commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele revealed this on Friday afternoon at the government's briefing on the economy's readiness for level 3, at which he and trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel pointed to the steps the government and the competition authorities have taken to support the economy and curb excessive pricing during the crisis.