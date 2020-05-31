Mergers to transform landscape
A wave of restructuring and business rescue applications by firms unable to survive in their present form is expected
31 May 2020 - 00:00
The Competition Commission is looking at a number of merger cases involving firms that are in financial distress because of the Covid-19 crisis and whose reorganisation involves merging with or being taken over by other firms.
Competition commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele revealed this on Friday afternoon at the government's briefing on the economy's readiness for level 3, at which he and trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel pointed to the steps the government and the competition authorities have taken to support the economy and curb excessive pricing during the crisis.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now