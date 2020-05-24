Business E-commerce can be a lockdown lifeline for SMEs BL PREMIUM

Some small businesses have been able to adapt quickly to the constraints of lockdown by either amending their online strategy or taking up e-commerce for the first time.

Jeremy Lang, regional general manager at Business Partners, said "SMEs are battling and often don't have the financial muscle" to survive a lockdown of this length, but e-commerce has opened a world of opportunity for them.