E-commerce can be a lockdown lifeline for SMEs
24 May 2020 - 05:00
Some small businesses have been able to adapt quickly to the constraints of lockdown by either amending their online strategy or taking up e-commerce for the first time.
Jeremy Lang, regional general manager at Business Partners, said "SMEs are battling and often don't have the financial muscle" to survive a lockdown of this length, but e-commerce has opened a world of opportunity for them.
