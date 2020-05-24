Private ambulances slow right down
As the lockdown enters its ninth week, an unforeseen casualty has been the private ambulance industry. The sector - which supports more than 400 companies and over 13,000 medics - has been roiled by a sharp dip in revenue as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, with many firms placing staff on short time and others mothballing usually busy ambulances. Private ambulance services transport the sick and injured for a fee, with revenue streams intrinsically linked to house calls, road accidents and workplace and sporting injuries. But with the decline in road accidents and a new-found fear of hospitals, medics said the survival of their companies is uncertain. The South African Private Ambulance & Emergency Services Association (Sapaesa) this week warned that many companies faced closure. "If the South African economy continues in its downward spiral in response to the current lockdown, a number of private ambulance services in South Africa face imminent closure," said Sapaesa CEO Ol...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now