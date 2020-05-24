Business Local e-vehicle firm races to fill orders BL PREMIUM

The Covid-19 pandemic has delivered a windfall for a Stellenbosch-based electric vehicle maker.

MellowCab, the manufacturer of the Mellow Van, has been inundated with more than 100 new orders for its electric three-wheeled car. In just over two years, the start-up company has developed the last-mile delivery vehicle from a prototype to leasing up to 40 cars to local and international clients.