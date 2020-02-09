Business Samancor cutbacks follow lawsuit Layoffs mooted after union sues miner over 'fraud, profit-shifting' BL PREMIUM

Samancor Chrome is in the crosshairs of labour unions again over the possible retrenchment of more than 3,000 workers while it faces allegations of fraud and profit-shifting.

Last month Samancor said it would retrench workers as it grapples with deteriorating market conditions, depressed ferrochrome and chrome prices and increasing Eskom tariffs. In a statement, the mine said it expected its chrome production to fall by 29% this year and its ferrochrome production by 20%.