Implats reports rocketing profit as PGM prices rise

The world’s third-largest platinum miner Impala Platinum (Implats) said on Thursday gross profit was expected to rise by more than 90% to R6bn in its six months to end-December due to higher prices for its products.

Stricter requirements for vehicle emissions had helped platinum group metals (PGMs) surge in 2019, with the JSE’s platinum index rising 200% during the course of the year. Implats had risen about 300%.

Implats said on Thursday it expected headline earnings to rise as much as 62% to R3.6bn for the period, despite sales volumes for the period being lower due to planned smelter maintenance.

In morning trade on Thursday, the share price of Implats was down 2.91% to R145.88.

