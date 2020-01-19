Discovering a way through the maze of points and miles
19 January 2020 - 00:00
Members of Discovery's Vitality rewards programme no longer earn Vitality reward points but are now getting Discovery miles, irking some of the 1.8-million members who believe they may be short-changed by the changeover.
Mathias Mujinga, for example, says in a Facebook post that as he understands it, Vitality Active reward points are currently worth R1 each, but with the conversion to Discovery Miles members will receive six miles for every point, which is essentially 60c.
