Are you at risk with too little life cover?

This cover can be purchased as a lump sum or as a monthly income payout at claim stage.

The insurer will assess if the disability qualifies for the permanent disability benefit and the income benefit typically supplements the temporary disability cover after two years until your chosen retirement date.

A combination of lump sum and income disability is usually advisable, he says.

To assess how much temporary disability cover you require, you need to establish your monthly cost of living.

For most people this would be equal to their full income less tax payable, which is also the maximum amount of income cover you are allowed to have, he says.

Lump-sum cover is for settling your debts and making lifestyle changes to, for example, your house and car if you are disabled.

Permanent income cover can replace your income if you become permanently

disabled and unable to perform your occupation.

Strauss says it is critical that you insure yourself for your own specific occupation instead of a reasonable or similar occupation.

If you have enough lump-sum cover to settle your debts and make the necessary lifestyle changes should you become permanently disabled, you can reduce the amount of permanent income disability to cover your cost of living less your monthly debt-servicing payments.

The primary purpose of life cover, on the other hand, is to provide security to your financial dependants should you die.

You can calculate a ball-park figure of how much life cover you need to take care of your family after your death by determining the portion of your salary your family depends on each month, says Strauss.

Consider any future needs such as education and if you are employed check if you have group life cover.

Convert the monthly amount to an annual one by multiplying by 12. Then divide it by five and multiply by 100 as this will give you the sum from which you can draw 5%, the assumed long-term safe withdrawal, he says.

This should give your family the required before-tax annuity income if their drawdown is 5% of the capital each year if the funds are invested wisely and investments assumptions hold true. If you have debt, the amount of the debt should be added to the figure, says Strauss.

Brad Toerien, CEO of FMI, says unfortunately most South Africans get their priorities mixed up when it comes to insurance.

What many fail to realise is that temporary disability is the most likely risk that can prevent you from earning your income and this applies to all age groups, he says.