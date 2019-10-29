SA earners live dangerously with too little death and disability cover

Rosemary Lightbody, senior policy adviser at Asisa, says should an income earner die, the average household would have required a life cover payout of at least R1.6m in 2018 to maintain the family’s standard of living, but they were short of R1m in cover.

When it comes to disability cover, the average SA earner should have had R2.3m worth of disability cover in place in 2018 in order to maintain his or her lifestyle, or the family's lifestyle, following permanent disablement. But with only R1.1m disability cover in place, South Africans on average had a disability cover gap of R1.2m.

The shortfall in life cover of R1m and in disability cover of R1.2m means the average income earner has a combined insurance gap of R2.2m.

Lightbody says the need for disability insurance is higher than for life assurance because household expenses tend to decrease when a family member dies, while disability tends to increase household expenses due to the needs of a disabled person.

The loss of an earner can have devastating financial implications for families if no provision is made for adequate life cover, Lightbody warns.

“Very often this results in significant financial hardship for families, in addition to the emotional trauma caused by the loss of a loved one,” she adds.

Sufficient cover

To solve the insurance gap in 2018, the average earner would have needed to spend only an additional 4.6% of their monthly after-tax income to buy adequate life assurance cover, and an additional 2.6% to close the disability insurance gap, Lightbody says.

The implications for families without sufficient cover in place were quantified in the study.

Without adequate life cover in place, the average family would be forced to generate additional monthly income of R5,362 to maintain their standard of living following the loss of an income earner. The alternative would be that the family would need to reduce their household expenditure by 32%.

With the shortfall in disability cover, the average family would be forced to generate an additional monthly income of R6,475 to maintain their standard of living if an earner becomes disabled, or they would need to cut household expenses by 24%, she says.