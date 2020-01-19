Business Business needs nuance in putting pressure on president BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke for almost 70 minutes at the conclusion of this week's Business Economic Indaba, from notes that were clearly his own rather than those of his usual rather formulaic speechwriters.He emphasised to the large gathering of business people that the government was willing and able to work with them as the private sector and that Business Unity SA (Busa) - the apex business organisation that hosted the conference - was "close to my heart". Ahead of next month's state of the nation address, he invited them to draft the speech for him. And he went point by point through the list of constraints to economic growth long cited by business - promising a new era in which companies and households would be allowed to generate their own electricity, acknowledging that the long delay in releasing broadband spectrum was a mistake that was now being rectified, claiming that the issue of skilled immigration was now being addressed, as was the issue of building a more cap...