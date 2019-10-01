Companies / Retail & Consumer Forever 21’s SA stores to continue trading The Dubai franchisee is in talks with landlords BL PREMIUM

It’s business as usual for fast-fashion retailer Forever 21 SA, despite its US parent filing for bankruptcy protection.

This will come as a relief to SA landlords who have had to deal with Edcon reducing its space in malls, as well as the loss of brands such as River Island and Salsa.