RCS GROUP
Credit-card unit’s sale a new lease on life for Edcon, says CEO Grant Pattison
30 October 2019 - 05:10
Edcon welcomed Absa’s decision to sell the clothing retailer’s store credit-card business to a more risk-tolerant RCS Group, saying the deal has granted it a new lease on life.
Absa sold the business to RCS Group, an SA consumer loan unit of French bank BNP Paribas, for an undisclosed amount on Tuesday, nine years after coughing up R10bn to buy the business from Edcon, which needed the money to pay debt.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.