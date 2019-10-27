Not working: jobs gloom grows
27 October 2019 - 00:10
Data for the third quarter of 2019 due this week is expected to reflect the uphill battle the economy faces to shrink the unemployment rate, which ballooned to its worst level in two years in the second quarter.
Economists expect the rate to remain constant at 29% or to deteriorate.
