Why labour legislation needs to keep up with the 4IR
We need harness the opportunities presented by the 4IR to eradicate the triple challenges of poverty, inequality and unemployment
The SA labour regime has been hailed as the most progressive on the African continent, if not in the world. It was crafted not only to correct social ills emanating from the apartheid era, but also to ensure that previously-disadvantaged individuals are granted equal rights to employment regardless of race, religion, sex, age or disability.
To achieve this goal and to better understand the challenges confronting the country’s workforce, the government entered into a partnership with labour unions and related stakeholders, something which one could argue was necessary then but is now appearing to be more of an inhibitor than a progressor.
Although unionists and other stakeholders will argue differently, increasing globalisation and the proliferation of the tools of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) call for a different approach in managing present-day challenges within SA’s labour legislation space for the benefit of both workers and employers.
Historical timelines of development in labour legislation provide insight to an outdated system. Although the Labour Relations Act was amended at the dawn of democracy in response to, among other things, socio-economic challenges facing a developmental state such as SA, current dynamism locally and globally calls for the need to further review the act.
Globalisation and the 4IR are gaining momentum, warranting the need for countries to review their labour legislations to stay competitive. This is the case because rigid and restrictive labour regimes can act as deterrents to investment and job creation, as expounded by the World Bank’s “Ease of Doing Business” report. SA, similar to other countries with progressive legislative frameworks, needs to ensure that its labour legislations also evolve.
Increasingly, people are preferring to work independently as consultants, which enables them to manage their time while delivering on the mandates of the respective organisations commissioning their work
We have, thus far, been a laggard in embracing the 4IR. President Cyril Ramaphosa recently made a call, urging all South Africans to harness the opportunities presented by the 4IR to eradicate the triple challenges of poverty, inequality and unemployment and to mitigate the negative effects of spatial planning during the apartheid era.
As a member of the international community, SA must also move with the times and the ever-evolving world, which has embraced technology, automation, machine learning and robotics as key contributing factors to increase the productivity of goods and services aimed at meeting societal needs, reducing production costs and boosting businesses’ profits and margins.
However, while the 4IR presents numerous opportunities, it also presents challenges and disruptions in the labour market, particularly in the legislative labour space. For instance, the traditional employer-employee relationship is being disrupted by the “gig economy” structure through which employers use individuals who are self-employed as specialists in their respective fields, as consultants instead of employing them on a full-time basis.
Increasingly, people are preferring to work independently as consultants, which enables them to manage their time while delivering on the mandates of the respective organisations commissioning their work in various parts of the world. By the same token, organisations are now more inclined to procure the services of human capital on a consultancy basis, without having them permanently in their payroll or their respective spaces, which saves them considerable amounts of money.
Proponents of the current labour legislative framework argue that it caters sufficiently for the disruptions that will come with the 4IR. They argue that there are fixed-term contracts in our labour legislations, which protect both employers and employees in a situation where an employer requires the services of an employee for a fixed term.
They also contend that the provisions of our existing law of contract, available in various jurisdictions across the globe, cater for these disruptions by ensuring that the human capital contracted over different jurisdictions all over the world are contracted in terms of those laws of contract, where the respective contracts are concluded.
Although these arguments might be true when one narrowly looks at these fixed-term contracts being created with distinctive clauses that cater for the respective needs of various parties within the confines of the current pieces of legislation, one cannot deny that countries have to continually review their legislation to ensure alignment with new challenges emanating from an evolving global environment.
This is especially so given that the new technologies of the 4IR — among other ills — arguably make it easy for employees to be victims of work-related sexual harassment, even when the affected parties are not physically present at work.
Given that first-world countries, already confronting the challenges brought about by the 4IR, are already amending their legislation, SA should do the same.
When the first three industrial revolutions came into existence, they posed various labour legislation conundrums because they changed the mode of production and, in the process, the manner of engagement between employers and employees. This warrants a constant review towards creating and maintaining jobs, and also benefiting from the opportunities of the 4IR.
I am firmly of the view that our current labour legislative framework, if not amended accordingly, will not cope with the demands of the 4IR. It will need some improvement to ensure it is receptive to foreign direct investment and, in the process, protect our country’s human capital while creating desperately needed jobs.
• Mthenjana is the industrial relations and legal services executive at the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa.