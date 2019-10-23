Why labour legislation needs to keep up with the 4IR

The SA labour regime has been hailed as the most progressive on the African continent, if not in the world. It was crafted not only to correct social ills emanating from the apartheid era, but also to ensure that previously-disadvantaged individuals are granted equal rights to employment regardless of race, religion, sex, age or disability.

To achieve this goal and to better understand the challenges confronting the country’s workforce, the government entered into a partnership with labour unions and related stakeholders, something which one could argue was necessary then but is now appearing to be more of an inhibitor than a progressor.

Although unionists and other stakeholders will argue differently, increasing globalisation and the proliferation of the tools of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) call for a different approach in managing present-day challenges within SA’s labour legislation space for the benefit of both workers and employers.

Historical timelines of development in labour legislation provide insight to an outdated system. Although the Labour Relations Act was amended at the dawn of democracy in response to, among other things, socio-economic challenges facing a developmental state such as SA, current dynamism locally and globally calls for the need to further review the act.

Globalisation and the 4IR are gaining momentum, warranting the need for countries to review their labour legislations to stay competitive. This is the case because rigid and restrictive labour regimes can act as deterrents to investment and job creation, as expounded by the World Bank’s “Ease of Doing Business” report. SA, similar to other countries with progressive legislative frameworks, needs to ensure that its labour legislations also evolve.