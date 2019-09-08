Investors punish Sasol over new results delay
08 September 2019 - 00:06
Petrochemical giant Sasol kicked out the publication of its annual results by up to six weeks on Friday, the second postponement in a month, sending its stock tumbling.
Shares in Sasol were down more than 5% after it said its results will not be published later this month but only by the end of next month as the board wants more work to be done on an independent review it commissioned earlier this year.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.