Sasol’s Lake Charles ethane cracker is 60% up and running

Sasol’s ethane cracker at its troubled Lake Charles project in the US is now online, the synfuels and chemicals group announced on Wednesday. A cracker takes ethane and processes it into ethylene, which is used to make a number of speciality chemicals.
In a statement, Sasol said the cracker, which is the heart of the mega-project, reached beneficial operation on Tuesday and will provide feedstock to six new derivative units.
