News Leader
WATCH: How Lake Charles has harmed Sasol
Sanlam Investment Management’s head of equities, Patrice Rassou, talks to Business Day TV about the Lake Charles saga
22 August 2019 - 11:11
Integrated energy and chemicals company Sasol stands accused of having shared price-sensitive information with certain investors relating to cost overruns and start-up delays at its Lake Charles chemical plant in the US.
The company rejected the accusations.
Sanlam Investment Management’s head of equities, Patrice Rassou, joined Business Day TV to discuss his views on Lake Charles saga.
Or listen to the full audio: