WATCH: How Lake Charles has harmed Sasol

Sanlam Investment Management’s head of equities, Patrice Rassou, talks to Business Day TV about the Lake Charles saga

22 August 2019 - 11:11 Business Day TV
The Lake Charles Chemical Project. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Lake Charles Chemical Project. Picture: SUPPLIED

Integrated energy and chemicals company Sasol stands accused of having shared price-sensitive information with certain investors relating to cost overruns and start-up delays at its Lake Charles chemical plant in the US.

The company rejected the accusations.

Sanlam Investment Management’s head of equities, Patrice Rassou, joined Business Day TV to discuss his views on Lake Charles saga.

Sanlam Investment Management's head of equities, Patrice Rassou, talks to Business Day TV about the Lake Charles saga

Or listen to the full audio:

Sasol’s woes mount on market backlash

The energy and chemical company insists discussions with shareholders did not flout JSE regulations
1 day ago

Sasol meets shareholders as Lake Charles costs climb

Cost overruns led to company holding meetings to hear concerns and expectations
2 days ago

JSE gains as focus shifts to US Federal Reserve

Consumer price inflation fell to 4% year on year in July from 4.5% in June, and below expectations of 4.3%, according to a Bloomberg consensus
1 day ago

Eskom and Sasol fingered over ‘world’s second-worst sulphur dioxide hot-spot’

Emissions in the Kriel area of Mpumalanga only lag the Norilsk Nickel metal complex in the Russian town of Norilsk, Greenpeace said, citing Nasa ...
3 days ago

CARTOON: Sasol’s Lake Charles bubble bursts

August 19 2019
3 days ago

Sasol slides on US woes

Troubles at its Lake Charles project have hampered Sasol's plans to expand internationally
4 days ago

