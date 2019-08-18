Inventor: Please Call Me a billionaire
Nkosana Makate wants 5% of the total revenue plus interest accrued from the Please Call Me service from March 2001
18 August 2019 - 00:15
The inventor of Please Call Me is back in court to challenge the R47m settlement Vodacom has offered him.
Nkosana Makate, who has battled Vodacom in court for more than a decade for compensation for his idea that gave rise to the Please Call Me service, also wants the court to sanction a new process by which his compensation will be determined and to force Vodacom to disclose information related to the revenue the service has generated.
