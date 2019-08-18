Business Curro's no-frills academies bolster group profit Interim results show that pupils at its lowest-priced school brand, Curro Academies, grew 41.5% BL PREMIUM

Curro's less-expensive schools have become the private school group's fastest growth market, cushioning the impact of students leaving the group's pricier schools. Curro's interim results ending in June, released this week, show that pupils at its lowest-priced school brand, Curro Academies, grew 41.5% in the past year. In the previous reporting period their numbers increased by only 23.5%. Its overall learner numbers have grown by 13%."I think what we definitely see is that the middle end of the market is performing well. We've got our R5,000 schools but our Curro Academies, that segment is performing very well," said Bernardt van der Linde, CFO of Curro. The DigiEd Schools, Curro Academies and Meridian Schools start at R1,900 a month. Curro Schools, the most expensive in the group, charge up to R8,650 a month.Van der Linde said in Protea Glen, Soweto, the group has an academy with 500 pupils. It has 180 pupils at its school in Savannah City in Boksburg and 3...