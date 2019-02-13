Curro rewards patient investors with a maiden dividend

The group segments itself into two, its flagship Curro schools and Meridian schools, of which it owns 65%. Meridian’s pupil numbers declined by 4% to 9,313 during the period while Curro’s grew 16% to 41,992, helping the group’s overall pupil numbers grow 12%.

Those schools falling under the Curro brand grew revenue 22% to R2.2bn while Meridian’s remained flat at R274m.

Net profit grew 20% to R242m and headline earnings per share (HEPS) grew 25% to 60.1c. The dividend was paid out of the company's income reserves, and constitutes 20% of the company's HEPS.

“The fact that Curro is confident enough in its cash flow that it can pay a maiden dividend means it is highly unlikely there will be any more cash calls,” said Clark.

“Many corporates would kill to have 20% growth in HEPS in an economy like this,” he said.

The dividend, however, remained relatively modest when considering Curro's results, said Mergence Investment Managers equity analyst Nolwandle Mthombeni.

The company still had high levels of debt, and would need to balance de-gearing its balance sheet with paying out future dividends, in an environment where enrollment growth is anaemic, said Mthombeni. Gearing refers to the ratio of a company's debts to its equity.

“I don’t expect a material increase in the [dividend] payout ratio in the near term, so investors will have to continue to be patient,” she said.

Curro's finance costs during the period grew 62% to R193m, while long-term debt increased 21% to R2.85bn.

The company's capital expenditure during the period was R1.7bn, including R416m for the construction of six new campuses.