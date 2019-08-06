Curro’s shares slide as earnings growth slows

Curro shares fell as much as 13% on Tuesday afternoon, to their worst level in six years, after the private education group said earnings growth slowed significantly in the six months to end-June.

The company, which operates schools and colleges in SA, Botswana and Namibia, has joined a list of at least 30 JSE-listed stocks that have reached new 52-week lows in recent trading days. SA-focused companies are battling to grow earnings amid the country’s economic malaise.

Curro said half-year headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose by between 41% and 47%. But after stripping out a once-off deferred tax liability adjustment of R53m, HEPS increased by between 3% and 9%.

In the 2018 interim period, HEPS grew at 22%.

"In current challenging trading conditions, the company was able to increase revenue and sustain its … margins at levels achieved in the previous corresponding period," Curro said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the company also said it had to restate its previous set of interim results to align them with new accounting standards. Earnings were revised slightly upwards.

Curro said it would probably publish its results on August 14.

Shortly after the announcement, Curro’s shares were 13% down at R18.01, the worst level since August 2013.

At 1pm, the stock was trading at R18.98, an 8.3% fall on the day.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za