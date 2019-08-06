Companies

Curro’s shares slide as earnings growth slows

Curro also says it had to restate its previous set of interim results to align them with new accounting standards, revising earnings slightly upwards

06 August 2019 - 13:09 Nick Hedley
Curro Foundation School in Roodeplaat, Kameeldrift North of Pretoria. File Picture: TSHEPO KEKANA/SUNDAY WORLD
Curro Foundation School in Roodeplaat, Kameeldrift North of Pretoria. File Picture: TSHEPO KEKANA/SUNDAY WORLD

Curro shares fell as much as 13% on Tuesday afternoon, to their worst level in six years, after the private education group said earnings growth slowed significantly in the six months to end-June.

The company, which operates schools and colleges in SA, Botswana and Namibia, has joined a list of at least 30 JSE-listed stocks that have reached new 52-week lows in recent trading days. SA-focused companies are battling to grow earnings amid the country’s economic malaise.

Curro said half-year headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose by between 41% and 47%. But after stripping out a once-off deferred tax liability adjustment of R53m, HEPS increased by between 3% and 9%.

In the 2018 interim period, HEPS grew at 22%.

"In current challenging trading conditions, the company was able to increase revenue and sustain its … margins at levels achieved in the previous corresponding period," Curro said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the company also said it had to restate its previous set of interim results to align them with new accounting standards. Earnings were revised slightly upwards.

Curro said it would probably publish its results on August 14.

Shortly after the announcement, Curro’s shares were 13% down at R18.01, the worst level since August 2013.

At 1pm, the stock was trading at R18.98, an 8.3% fall on the day.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

Rating the education scorecard

All three private education stocks have short-term challenges – mostly revolving around significant capital expenditure needed to expand capacity
Companies
1 week ago

ANTHONY CLARK: Time to mark private educators

Providing an alternative to state schooling is not simple, but there are certainly profits to be made
Companies
1 month ago

Pembury to focus on private education in quest for growth

The group has lost 93% of its value since listing more than two years ago and has underperformed the small cap index
Companies
1 month ago

Stadio Holdings: Patience may be key element

While way off its listing highs, tertiary education specialist Stadio may still be expensive if its ambitions don’t pay off
Money & Investing
1 month ago

Curro plans to have 197 schools by 2022

Company will add 26 schools to its private school network this year
Companies
2 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.