'Mr TV' dreamt big when he brought first sets to our shores 50 years ago

There were 50 applicants to manufacture TV sets and the government said it would choose only five.
Despite the energy he has put into wooing investors and the priority on growth and jobs, reform momentum has stalled
About seven out of 10 people will suffer a temporary disability in their lifetimes and an income protection policy helps ease the burden
Tim Simba is regional vice-president of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA)
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.