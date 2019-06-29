Business

'Mr TV' dreamt big when he brought first sets to our shores 50 years ago

When it first left physical stores there was a big drop in consumers

BL PREMIUM
29 June 2019 - 22:27 ADELE SHEVEL

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.