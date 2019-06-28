National

WATCH: Why SA is attractive to the rich

AfrAsia Bank chief representative officer Colin Grieve talks to Business Day TV about the wealth report compiled by New World Wealth

28 June 2019 - 09:39 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/WISITPORN
Picture: 123RF/WISITPORN

A weak rand and a large decline by the JSE’s all share index weighed on SA’s wealth market in 2018.

According to a recent AfrAsia Bank report, total private wealth held by people living in the country declined by 10% to $649bn.

AfrAsia Bank chief representative officer Colin Grieve joined Business Day TV to discuss the report.

AfrAsia Bank chief representative officer Colin Grieve talks to Business Day TV about the wealth report compiled by New World Wealth

Or listen to the full audio:

