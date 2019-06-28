News Leader
WATCH: Why SA is attractive to the rich
AfrAsia Bank chief representative officer Colin Grieve talks to Business Day TV about the wealth report compiled by New World Wealth
28 June 2019 - 09:39
A weak rand and a large decline by the JSE’s all share index weighed on SA’s wealth market in 2018.
According to a recent AfrAsia Bank report, total private wealth held by people living in the country declined by 10% to $649bn.
AfrAsia Bank chief representative officer Colin Grieve joined Business Day TV to discuss the report.
Or listen to the full audio: