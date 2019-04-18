Smart Money
BROADCAST TIMES:
Monday 18:30 Tuesdays 8:30 Wednesdays 13:00
It's hard to know where to start with personal finance. There's saving, budgeting and everything else in-between. That's exactly what Smart Money is about. Nastassia Arendse and her team of experts help you identify your financial journey, plot its course and navigate towards financial freedom.
We all know we need to save but, it can prove a bit tricky because once you've actually identified how much you can save, you need to figure out where to put it. In this episode we take a look at what you need to consider before making that choice.Joining Nastassia Arendse to unpack all of this is FNB Retail Cash Investments CEO Himal Parbhoo and Absa Insurance & Financial Advisors GM, Barend van der Westhuizen.