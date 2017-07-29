Cash ain't king compared with multi-asset funds

Income-unit trust funds that invest across bonds, cash, listed property and other asset classes that earn interest, offer investors a low-risk, liquid alternative to investing in a bank deposit or money-market fund with potential to earn inflation-beating returns.

The recent interest-rate cut - to shave another 0.25 percentage points off money-market returns and interest income when you renew a fixed deposit - may prompt you to look for a higher-earning alternative.

While cash investments barely beat inflation especially after tax, multi-asset income funds are capable of delivering a return of two to three percentage points above inflation and rarely lose money over periods of more than three months, says Francis Marais, a senior research and investment analyst at Glacier by Sanlam.

A less risky investment strategy

The investor outlook in cash is not good due to more expected interest-rate cuts, but managers of multi-asset income funds are still finding opportunities to earn returns that outperform cash and inflation without taking on much more risk than you would as cash investor. These managers determine whether local or offshore government, parastatal or corporate bonds, cash investments, listed property, preference shares and even some equities that pay good dividends will offer you the best returns and allocate your investment in the fund accordingly.

South African multi-asset income funds are obliged to invest 70% of the fund in local fixed-interest asset classes, can invest up to 25% offshore and an additional 5% in African markets. The limit on exposure to equities is 10% and to listed property 25%.

The top ten funds in this unit-trust sub-category on performance over three years have earned returns of more than 8% a year for the three years to date, with four returning more than 9% a year over this period.