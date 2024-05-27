Does radio still have the ear of SA’s mid- to top-income earners?

Free and far-reaching, democratic and community-building, informative, entertaining and companionable, radio is just about the only legacy medium still thriving in SA.

The country’s radio landscape is abundant with more than 320 public, commercial and community radio stations ensuring universality and delivering a collective listenership estimated at about 75% of the population. Low-tech and data-free, radio has managed to firmly hold its ground, while the rest of its traditional media siblings have slipped into the digital abyss.

“The story of radio’s continued success is interesting because it’s clearly a surviving dinosaur,” says Brandon de Kock, director of Storytelling at BrandMapp, consumer insights consultancy WhyFive's annual survey of South Africans living in households with a monthly income of R10,000 or more.

“Yes, plenty of South Africans still watch TV, but the nature of how that programming is delivered has changed radically and traditional TV has been hammered by streaming services like Netflix, Showmax and Amazon Prime Video in certain population segments. And newspapers and magazines have been decimated as we have turned to digital content to satisfy our needs for news, views, gossip and advice.

“Radio, on the other hand, has been extremely resilient. One of the primary reasons given is that it’s free, so there’s no economic barrier of any kind, which is obviously true.

“So, when you look at the BrandMapp audience, which is the top 30% of the country’s income earners, you might expect that radio listenership would then not be that high among this group. But you’d be wrong.”