SA’s challenge is to mine meaning from a data-rich environment

Governments, businesses and brands muddled through the ages data- and insight-poor.

And those who did manage to find answers had to spend a fortune on field workers.

The digital age was data-rich, but it was a bottomless pool of information.

“In my view, data itself is no longer a valuable commodity,” says Brandon de Kock, BrandMapp’s director of storytelling.

BrandMapp is an annual survey reaching more than 30,000 South Africans living in households earning R10,000+ per month. Now in its 10th year, it’s the most extensive independent annual study conducted into the lifestyles, cares and consumerism of the mid-market and up, which comprises the country’s taxpaying base.