How healthy are SA's taxpayers?

In the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, a health scare global in scale and far-reaching in its local impact, SA's middle-to-top-end earners are feeling pretty good about their health today.

That's according to the results of consumer insights consultancy WhyFive's 2023 BrandMapp survey of South Africans living in households with a monthly income of R10,000 or more. These individuals represent 100% of the personal tax base in the country, so if they are not alive and well, we're all in trouble.

The good news is that 59% of [the more than 30,000] respondents reported that they were in good health, while a further 35% defined their health as “reasonable”. Only 2% said they are experiencing poor health.