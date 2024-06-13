Winners of Everlytic’s ‘You Mailed It’ Email Marketing Awards announced

The results of the 2024 edition of Everlytic’s “You Mailed It” Email Marketing Awards are in: ShopriteX and Machine_ emerged victorious in their respective categories.

As SA’s largest digital messaging platform, Everlytic created the email marketing awards to celebrate the hard work, gusto and creative talent marketers put into their best bulk emails.

Now in its second year, the awards were open to all companies involved in creating successful email campaigns, and entrants could enter two categories — namely, Best Marketing Email or Best Internal Email.

The entries were assessed by five judges, who are all experts in the fields of email marketing, advertising design, and technology. They are:

Leigh Crymble of BreadCrumbs Linguistics;

Sally Acton of Torque Solutions;

Charnell Young of Vivid Theory;

Hannes Esterhuizen of Sideways10Up; and

Andrea Tickner of Everlytic.

ShopriteX — the digital innovation hub of supermarket retail group Shoprite — won the Best Marketing Email award.

The judges found the retailer’s entry was “in a league of its own” when it came to the use of hyper-personalisation and dynamic content. “Where ShopriteX just blows everyone out of the water is their ability to use existing data,” said Crymble.

The judges also found the content was fun and engaging, and they commended ShopriteX for capitalising on contextual marketing in ways that were relevant to trends and seasonality.

On receiving the award, ShopriteX said: “We continue to work harder for our customers, seamlessly blending technology and personalisation to help them save time and money every day. We were honoured to represent the Shoprite Group at the ‘You Mailed It’ Awards and to win the award for Best Marketing Email.”

Creative solutions agency Machine_ received the Best Internal Email award for an email campaign it created for the Sanlam Group.

The judges commended Machine_’s entry for its captivating and uncluttered design. They said they could see the email added value to the employees for whom it was intended, and that it was easy to navigate and read. They also applauded the use of questions to drive engagement and pique interest.

“Machine_ and Sanlam are delighted with this win,” said Samantha Page, Machine_’s content officer. “This is the magic we all hope to achieve in the content marketing space. You pitch an idea, add considered, meaningful and relevant content, supported by your clients, and the result is genuine engagement. This is content marketing in its purest form, and I am privileged to be part of this collaboration.”

Everlytic is proud to have wrapped up another successful edition of the “You Mailed It” Email Marketing Awards. It’s sharing the judges’ general feedback in blog posts and case studies in a bid to help marketers optimise their email campaigns going forward.

Visit Everlytic’s website for email marketing tips from the judges.

This article was sponsored by Everlytic.