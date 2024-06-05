News & Insights

ACA’s new board announced

Sharleen James, director at Accenture Song, has been elected chair, with Luca Gallarelli, group CEO of TBWA\South Africa as vice-chair

05 June 2024 - 11:45
by Lynette Dicey
Picture: 123RF/sophiejames
The Association for Communication & Advertising (ACA) South Africa recently announced its new board for 2024/2025. Sharleen James, director at Accenture Song, has been elected chair, with Luca Gallarelli, group CEO of TBWA\South Africa as vice-chair. The exco for the year ahead consists of Brenda Khumalo, founder and MD of Lobengula Advertising; Wayne Naidoo, CEO of DUKE Group; and Gillian Rightford, executive director of the ACA.

The ACA, a voluntary body, is the official representative body for the communications and advertising industry in South Africa. Its members contribute about 95% of South Africa’s measured adspend.

The newly elected board is as follows:

BOARD MEMBERAGENCYDESIGNATION
Sharleen James: ChairAccenture SongDirector

Luca Gallarelli:
Vice-chair

TBWA/South AfricaGroup CEO

Brenda Khumalo: Exco

Lobengula Advertising 

Founder and MD

Gillian Rightford: Exco

ACAExecutive director

Wayne Naidoo: Exco

DUKE GroupGroup CEO

Adeshia Singh

Singh & SonsMD

Alison Deeb

Metropolitan RepublicGroup CEO

Andrew Brand

Ninety9centsCEO

Derek Coles

McCann JoburgPresident

Gareth Leck

Joe PublicGroup CEO

Haydn Townsend

Accenture SongEMEA Agency chief growth officer

Jarred Cinman

VML SACEO

Kagiso Musi

Meta MediaGroup MD

Karabo Denalane

TBWA\Hunt LascarisCEO

Koo Govender

Publicis Groupe AfricaCEO

Leo Manne

Net#work BBDOMD

Mpume Ngobese

Joe PublicCo-MD

Musa Kalenga

The Brave GroupGroup CEO

Pete Case

Ogilvy South AfricaCEO & creative chair

Preetesh Sewraj

The LoeriesCEO

Roxana Ravjee

Dentsu South AfricaCEO

Sarah Dexter

MullenLowe South AfricaCEO

Sharon Bergmann-Stanley

ACAFinance Manager

Tebogo Skwambane

WPPCountry Manager

Thabang Skwambane: ACA Lead: MAC SA Sector Charter Council

Nahana Communications GroupGroup CEO

