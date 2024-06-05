ACA’s new board announced

The Association for Communication & Advertising (ACA) South Africa recently announced its new board for 2024/2025. Sharleen James, director at Accenture Song, has been elected chair, with Luca Gallarelli, group CEO of TBWA\South Africa as vice-chair. The exco for the year ahead consists of Brenda Khumalo, founder and MD of Lobengula Advertising; Wayne Naidoo, CEO of DUKE Group; and Gillian Rightford, executive director of the ACA.
The ACA, a voluntary body, is the official representative body for the communications and advertising industry in South Africa. Its members contribute about 95% of South Africa’s measured adspend.
The newly elected board is as follows:
BOARD MEMBER
AGENCY
DESIGNATION
Sharleen James: Chair
Accenture Song
Director
Luca Gallarelli: Vice-chair
TBWA/South Africa
Group CEO
Brenda Khumalo: Exco
Lobengula Advertising
Founder and MD
Gillian Rightford: Exco
ACA
Executive director
Wayne Naidoo: Exco
DUKE Group
Group CEO
Adeshia Singh
Singh & Sons
MD
Alison Deeb
Metropolitan Republic
Group CEO
Andrew Brand
Ninety9cents
CEO
Derek Coles
McCann Joburg
President
Gareth Leck
Joe Public
Group CEO
Haydn Townsend
Accenture Song
EMEA Agency chief growth officer
Jarred Cinman
VML SA
CEO
Kagiso Musi
Meta Media
Group MD
Karabo Denalane
TBWA\Hunt Lascaris
CEO
Koo Govender
Publicis Groupe Africa
CEO
Leo Manne
Net#work BBDO
MD
Mpume Ngobese
Joe Public
Co-MD
Musa Kalenga
The Brave Group
Group CEO
Pete Case
Ogilvy South Africa
CEO & creative chair
Preetesh Sewraj
The Loeries
CEO
Roxana Ravjee
Dentsu South Africa
CEO
Sarah Dexter
MullenLowe South Africa
CEO
Sharon Bergmann-Stanley
ACA
Finance Manager
Tebogo Skwambane
WPP
Country Manager
Thabang Skwambane: ACA Lead: MAC SA Sector Charter Council
