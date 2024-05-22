News & Insights

Roedean School (SA) showcases its musical prowess in the US

The choir acted as a proud ambassador of Brand SA on its international concert tour

22 May 2024 - 10:06
Sponsored
The Roedean Senior School (SA) choir embarked on a six-city concert tour of the US east coast in April. Picture: Brand SA
The Roedean Senior School (SA) choir embarked on a six-city concert tour of the US east coast in April. Picture: Brand SA

In a world where globalisation rules, where cultures intertwine and boundaries blur, Roedean School (SA) stands as a beacon of national pride, proudly flying Mzansi's flag in international skies. 

Renowned for its educational excellence, this all-girls’ school in Johannesburg has a rich heritage. It was founded by Theresa Lawrence and Katherine Margaret Earle in 1903 as a sister school to the esteemed Roedean School in Brighton, England.

Today Roedean (SA) provides opportunities for young women to make their mark in society and follow career choices which will enable them to be competitive in the global workplace.

Comprising a junior and senior school, it not only excels in educating its students, but ensures they are prepared to be effective global citizens through exposure to different perspectives, experiences and identities at a young age.

Similarly, Brand SA’s Play Your Part programme encourages and celebrates active citizenship in an effort to inspire all South Africans to participate in positive change, social cohesion and brand ambassadorship for the country.

It's for this reason that Brand SA and Roedean (SA) recently agreed to collaborate on certain events to promote the SA story, while improving the perception of the country, both nationally and internationally. 

One such event was the Roedean Senior School (SA) choir's six-city concert tour of the US east coast in April. The choir embraced its role in building a bridge between nations, using music as a tool for cultural diplomacy, as it performed in Boston, New York, Princeton, Philadelphia, Colora in Maryland and Washington DC.

The sight of the choir flying the Mzansi flag internationally was not only a display of national pride, but a testament to the power of cultural diversity to transcend borders and bring people together.

Brand SA looks forward to partnering with Roedean (SA) on future efforts to build the nation's brand.

This article was sponsored by Brand SA.

