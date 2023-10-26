Sebenza Women Awards: Business pioneers celebrated

The Sebenza Women Awards ceremony, held at the Durban International Convention Centre (ICC) on October 6 2023, was a swirl of black and gold decor.

The ceremony was in recognition of the important role women play in society, and in business, and their contribution to the growth of the local economy and addressing the challenges of unemployment and poverty.

Khosi Twala, on the red carpet, ushered 500 people into the hall, some from as far away as Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

She was later joined by Thulani Thabethe and Angel Zuma on stage as the hosts, and the charismatic trio kept guests entertained as they announced more than 20 categories.

The awards were made possible with the support of the eThekwini Municipality.