Sebenza Women Awards: Business pioneers celebrated
From championing economic growth to challenging poverty, the awards shine a light on women who redefine leadership and success
The Sebenza Women Awards ceremony, held at the Durban International Convention Centre (ICC) on October 6 2023, was a swirl of black and gold decor.
The ceremony was in recognition of the important role women play in society, and in business, and their contribution to the growth of the local economy and addressing the challenges of unemployment and poverty.
Khosi Twala, on the red carpet, ushered 500 people into the hall, some from as far away as Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.
She was later joined by Thulani Thabethe and Angel Zuma on stage as the hosts, and the charismatic trio kept guests entertained as they announced more than 20 categories.
The awards were made possible with the support of the eThekwini Municipality.
Our nominees and winners are our priority beyond the awards ceremonyKininonke Shandu, founder and chair, Sebenza Women Awards
The founder and chair of the awards, Kininonke Shandu, expressed his gratitude to the municipality and other partners such as Brand SA and the DUT’s Centre for Social Entrepreneurship (CSE), among others, for the critical role they played in making the awards a success.
“At Sebenza Women Awards, we do not believe in sponsorship, but we are about meaningful partnerships that are beneficial to both parties,” says Shandu.
“We align ourselves with organisations and brands that have similar goals and ambitions, which is to empower women in all business industries, recognise and encourage them to excel within their own respective areas.
“Our nominees and winners are our priority beyond the awards ceremony; hence it pleases us to see organisations such DUT CSE attracted to our core business post the event.”
Gugu Madonsela, the awards project manager, states: “These awards are not an entertainment event, neither a competition, but they are a programme aimed at sustainability of businesses of both nominees and winners beyond the ceremony.
“We urge all the economic growth programmes in [the] private and public sector to join hands in ensuring that women businesses are supported.”
Brand SA — the official marketing agency of SA — congratulated the winners and encouraged the nominees to continue doing what they do best, displaying innovation and transformation in alleviating poverty, bolstering food security and fighting for socioeconomic growth, especially in the farming sector.
New categories included recognition of young and old women in the government as well as the controversial Women in Traditional Healing category.
For the first time in the awards history, two categories — Women in Media and Women in Fashion — each had two winners as they both received the same number of votes.
Winners:
Sebenza Women Champion: Zime Msweli
Women with Disability: Pinkie Mdunge
Emerging Entrepreneur: Nontokozo Mdletshe
Business Champion: Angel Ndlela
Sebenza Inspiring Women: Khosi Twala
Youngest Female Leader in Government: Nonkululeko Maphisa
Women in Farming: Zandile Lipholo
Women in Construction: Londwayinkosi Mhlongo
Women in Fashion: Ziyanda Ndlazi; Mafuthi Themba
Women in Hospitality: Nkosingithandile Mbambo
Women in Tourism: Nosipho Shozi
Women Leader in Local Government: Bongiwe Majola
Women in Finance: Ncumisa Fandesi Ndelu
Women in Traditional Healing: Kwenzekile MaMngoma Bhengu
Women in Media: Deli Malinga; Sine Nene
Women in Music: Sphesihle Zulu
Women Leader in Government Sector: QT Xulu
Community Builder of the Year: Phakamile Mazibuko
Entrepreneur of the Year: Thandi Ngxongo
Social Media Influencer of the Year: Jacinta Ngobese
Best Performing Municipality in Gender Equality: eThekwini Metro Municipality
Chairman’s Award: Khosi Twala
Lifetime Achievement Award: Nomfundo Mcoyi-Zondo
About Sebenza Women Awards
Sebenza Women started five years ago as a celebration and recognition of women, but has grown to become a platform that encourages women to be celebrated as champions and drivers of change.
The categories are divided into voting and non-voting with 94 nominees and 25 winners.
About Brand SA
Brand SA’s mandate is to build the country’s brand reputation and to improve its global competitiveness.
Its aim is to also build pride and patriotism and to contribute to social cohesion and nation brand ambassadorship.
About Brand SA’s Play Your Part
Play Your Part is a nationwide programme created to inspire, empower and celebrate active citizenship in SA.
It aims to lift the spirit of our the nation by inspiring South Africans to contribute to positive change, become involved and start doing.
Play Your Part is aimed at all South Africans and encourages citizens and corporates to use their time, money, skills or goods to contribute to a better future for all. For more information click here.
This article was sponsored by Brand SA.