Sebenza Women Awards: Business pioneers celebrated

From championing economic growth to challenging poverty, the awards shine a light on women who redefine leadership and success

26 October 2023 - 08:44
Lifetime achievement award winner Dr Nomfundo Mcoyi-Zondo, centre, and honoured guests of the Sebenza Women Awards held in Durban earlier this month. Pictures: SUPPLIED
The Sebenza Women Awards ceremony, held at the Durban International Convention Centre (ICC) on October 6 2023, was a swirl of black and gold decor.

The ceremony was in recognition of the important role women play in society, and in business, and their contribution to the growth of the local economy and addressing the challenges of unemployment and poverty.

Khosi Twala, on the red carpet, ushered 500 people into the hall, some from as far away as Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

She was later joined by Thulani Thabethe and Angel Zuma on stage as the hosts, and the charismatic trio kept guests entertained as they announced more than 20 categories.

The awards were made possible with the support of the eThekwini Municipality.

Our nominees and winners are our priority beyond the awards ceremony
Kininonke Shandu, founder and chair, Sebenza Women Awards

The founder and chair of the awards, Kininonke Shandu, expressed his gratitude to the municipality and other partners such as Brand SA and the DUT’s Centre for Social Entrepreneurship (CSE), among others, for the critical role they played in making the awards a success.

“At Sebenza Women Awards, we do not believe in sponsorship, but we are about meaningful partnerships that are beneficial to both parties,” says Shandu.

“We align ourselves with organisations and brands that have similar goals and ambitions, which is to empower women in all business industries, recognise and encourage them to excel within their own respective areas.

“Our nominees and winners are our priority beyond the awards ceremony; hence it pleases us to see organisations such DUT CSE attracted to our core business post the event.”

Guests attend the Sebenza Women Awards at the Durban ICC.
Gugu Madonsela, the awards project manager, states: “These awards are not an entertainment event, neither a competition, but they are a programme aimed at sustainability of businesses of both nominees and winners beyond the ceremony.

“We urge all the economic growth programmes in [the] private and public sector to join hands in ensuring that women businesses are supported.”

Brand SA — the official marketing agency of SA — congratulated the winners and encouraged the nominees to continue doing what they do best, displaying innovation and transformation in alleviating poverty, bolstering food security and fighting for socioeconomic growth, especially in the farming sector.

New categories included recognition of young and old women in the government as well as the controversial Women in Traditional Healing category.

For the first time in the awards history, two categories — Women in Media and Women in Fashion — each had two winners as they both received the same number of votes.

Winners:

Sebenza Women Champion: Zime Msweli 

Women with Disability: Pinkie Mdunge 

Emerging Entrepreneur: Nontokozo Mdletshe 

Business Champion: Angel Ndlela 

Sebenza Inspiring Women: Khosi Twala 

Youngest Female Leader in Government: Nonkululeko Maphisa 

Women in Farming: Zandile Lipholo 

Women in Construction: Londwayinkosi Mhlongo 

Women in Fashion: Ziyanda Ndlazi; Mafuthi Themba

Women in Hospitality: Nkosingithandile Mbambo 

Women in Tourism: Nosipho Shozi 

Women Leader in Local Government: Bongiwe Majola 

Women in Finance: Ncumisa Fandesi Ndelu 

Women in Traditional Healing: Kwenzekile MaMngoma Bhengu 

Women in Media: Deli Malinga; Sine Nene 

Women in Music: Sphesihle Zulu 

Women Leader in Government Sector:  QT Xulu 

Community Builder of the Year: Phakamile Mazibuko 

Entrepreneur of the Year: Thandi Ngxongo 

Social Media Influencer of the Year: Jacinta Ngobese 

Best Performing Municipality in Gender Equality: eThekwini Metro Municipality 

Chairman’s Award: Khosi Twala 

Lifetime Achievement Award: Nomfundo Mcoyi-Zondo 

About Sebenza Women Awards

Sebenza Women started five years ago as a celebration and recognition of women, but has grown to become a platform that encourages women to be celebrated as champions and drivers of change. 

The categories are divided into voting and non-voting with 94 nominees and 25 winners.

About Brand SA 

Brand SA’s mandate is to build the country’s brand reputation and to improve its global competitiveness.

Its aim is to also build pride and patriotism and to contribute to social cohesion and nation brand ambassadorship. 

About Brand SA’s Play Your Part 

Play Your Part is a nationwide programme created to inspire, empower and celebrate active citizenship in SA.

It aims to lift the spirit of our the nation by inspiring South Africans to contribute to positive change, become involved and start doing.

Play Your Part is aimed at all South Africans and encourages citizens and corporates to use their time, money, skills or goods to contribute to a better future for all. For more information click here.

This article was sponsored by Brand SA.

