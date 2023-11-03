Drakensberg Boys Choir rocks Mauritius
Brand South Africa’s values and the boy’s gift of music align to bring hope, impact and positive change
The Drakensberg Boys Choir returned to SA for a well-deserved school holiday after the choir’s successful weeklong Drakensberg Boys Choir Hear Us Sing Mauritius tour, during which the boys showcased their talents to a diverse international audience on the island.
A recognised SA treasure, the Drakensberg Boys Choir School (DBCS) brings music lovers beautiful music across genres.
“The Drakensberg Boys Choir Mauritius tour was a highlight for local Mauritian audiences and the many international visitors to the island,” says DBCS executive head Dave Cato.
“Our singing South African ambassadors received a warm welcome and were excited to experience Mauritius’ rich heritage and cultural diversity.
“The Mauritius tour would not have been possible without the incredible support from our partners and sponsors. We appreciate all the help and support we received in sponsorship, hosting and ticket sales.
“We would like to especially mention Brand South Africa — the national flagship marketing organisation of the Republic of South Africa [RSA] — who was a partner on this tour.”
Apart from extending its official brand endorsement, Brand South Africa ensured the country flag was well represented with sponsored water bottles, selfie fun frames, SA flags, journals and sun hats.
Kutullo Matloga, marketing and activations co-ordinator of Brand South Africa, says: “As the custodian of the nation brand, Brand South Africa is proud to collaborate with Drakensberg Boys Choir through the Play Your Part programme.
“The programme aims to lift the nation’s spirit by inspiring all South Africans to contribute to positive change, become involved and start doing so. A nation of people who care deeply for one another and the environment in which they live is good for everyone.
“Supporting the Mauritius tour was our way to inspire, empower and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa. The Drakensberg Boys Choir brings together our stories, shares its message, our rich history and gives global fans a feeling of South Africa’s identity beyond the music.”
Highlights from the tour included performances at the Caudan Arts Centre on September 19 and 20, the SA Chamber of Commerce in Mauritius gala event on September 21, and the Mahatma Gandhi Institute on September 22 and 23.
“We hosted a diversified programme catering for many tastes, ranging from classical choral work to popular contemporary and energetic afro-pop works,” says Vaughan Van Zyl, artistic director, DBCS.
“The tour programme included classic choral works like Mozart’s first movement from Regina Coeli in B-flat major, Eric Whitacre’s Fly to Paradise, and Amigos Para Siempre, the official song of the 1992 Summer Olympics, [and] arrangements of well-known hits by Miriam Makeba, Mango Groove, Johnny Clegg and songs from Ipi Ntombi and The Lion King.
“The audiences thoroughly enjoyed the shows, singing along and enjoying the spirit and vibe of South African music with us.”
Since its establishment, DBCS has seen many conductors and delivered many successful musicians. The school consists of about 80 boys, from grade 4 to grade 9, selected through auditions held across SA.
Each day, the boys have academic lessons, various music subjects and two hours of choir rehearsals.
In addition to the organisations mentioned above, the DBCS wishes to also thank:
- SA High Commission;
- SA Chamber of Commerce;
- Le Meridien Ile Maurice;
- Conservatoire Francois-Mitterrand;
- Nelson Mandela Centre of Memory;
- Mauritius Tourism Authority; and
- Drakie Parents Association for tour arrangements, backpacks, and travel equipment.
A special mention and thanks also go to the following sponsors and contributors:
- Grant Cooper, owner of Frutti Swirl, a healthy fast food outlet and a former Drakie (1979-1984) now residing in Mauritius, who sponsored lunch for the staff and boys.
- Nando’s Bagatelle and Grand Baie La Croisette branches for sponsored lunches.
- Debonairs Mauritius for the dinner provided at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute at a considerable discount.
- Spur Mauritius for a sponsored lunch.
“The DBCS builds character and develops boys to harness the gift of music to bring hope, impact, and positive change in South Africa and beyond,” Cato says.
“We offer a unique, complete and diverse schooling experience that will forever change every Drakie boy’s life by being part of this centre of excellence.
“We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to showcase the hard work and talent of our boys on the world stage, and look forward to more great performances in our upcoming tours this year.”
About Brand South Africa
Brand South Africa’s mandate is to build the country’s brand reputation and to improve its global competitiveness.
Its aim is to also build pride and patriotism, and to contribute to social cohesion and nation brand ambassadorship.
About Brand South Africa’s Play Your Part
Play Your Part is a nationwide programme created to inspire, empower and celebrate active citizenship in SA.
It aims to lift the spirit of our the nation by inspiring SA to contribute to positive change, become involved and start doing.
Play Your Part is aimed at all South Africans and encourages citizens and corporates to use their time, money, skills or goods to contribute to a better future for all. For more information click here.
