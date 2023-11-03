Drakensberg Boys Choir rocks Mauritius

The Drakensberg Boys Choir returned to SA for a well-deserved school holiday after the choir’s successful weeklong Drakensberg Boys Choir Hear Us Sing Mauritius tour, during which the boys showcased their talents to a diverse international audience on the island.

A recognised SA treasure, the Drakensberg Boys Choir School (DBCS) brings music lovers beautiful music across genres.

“The Drakensberg Boys Choir Mauritius tour was a highlight for local Mauritian audiences and the many international visitors to the island,” says DBCS executive head Dave Cato.

“Our singing South African ambassadors received a warm welcome and were excited to experience Mauritius’ rich heritage and cultural diversity.

“The Mauritius tour would not have been possible without the incredible support from our partners and sponsors. We appreciate all the help and support we received in sponsorship, hosting and ticket sales.

“We would like to especially mention Brand South Africa — the national flagship marketing organisation of the Republic of South Africa [RSA] — who was a partner on this tour.”

Apart from extending its official brand endorsement, Brand South Africa ensured the country flag was well represented with sponsored water bottles, selfie fun frames, SA flags, journals and sun hats.

Kutullo Matloga, marketing and activations co-ordinator of Brand South Africa, says: “As the custodian of the nation brand, Brand South Africa is proud to collaborate with Drakensberg Boys Choir through the Play Your Part programme.

“The programme aims to lift the nation’s spirit by inspiring all South Africans to contribute to positive change, become involved and start doing so. A nation of people who care deeply for one another and the environment in which they live is good for everyone.

“Supporting the Mauritius tour was our way to inspire, empower and celebrate active citizenship in South Africa. The Drakensberg Boys Choir brings together our stories, shares its message, our rich history and gives global fans a feeling of South Africa’s identity beyond the music.”