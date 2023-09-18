News & Insights

Brand SA empowers country’s youth with free SME academy

The Play Your Part Small Business Academy offers world-class practical business courses to help young people realise their business dreams

18 September 2023 - 09:01
Sponsored
Play Your Part Small Business Academy courses are designed to give you practical tools to start and grow your business. Picture: 123RF
Play Your Part Small Business Academy courses are designed to give you practical tools to start and grow your business. Picture: 123RF

Brand SA's Play Your Part initiative, a nationwide programme designed to inspire and celebrate active citizenship, has expanded to an academy that will boost entrepreneurship. 

In collaboration with the Start Up Tribe, the Brand SA Play Your Part Small Business Academy aims to equip thousands of people with essential tools and skills needed to fulfil their business aspirations. 

Tailored for people from various backgrounds, the academy's practical courses provide invaluable guidance for students, start-ups and small businesses alike.

As SA's youth grapple with an alarming unemployment rate of 46.5%, initiatives such as the Play Your Part Small Business Academy are beacons of hope for the nation's young people.

The academy's practical courses provide invaluable guidance for students, startups, and small businesses alike

SA also faces a skills shortage across many industries. The academy aims to address this with its array of free short business development courses. These courses serve as a springboard for budding entrepreneurs, encouraging them to take their initial steps into the world of business.

In March 2023, young successful entrepreneurs endorsed and supported the Play Your Part Small Business Academy across multiple social media platforms.

Recognising the commitment to support small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the academy was awarded the Certificate of SME Support Excellence from the global organisation, World Class Cities.

The academy has had an influx of young people enrolling in and inquiring about their courses. They've hinted at expanding their offering to accommodate new academic faculties.

Click here for more information on enrolment and for general inquiries. 

This article was sponsored by Brand SA. 

