Brand SA empowers country’s youth with free SME academy

Brand SA's Play Your Part initiative, a nationwide programme designed to inspire and celebrate active citizenship, has expanded to an academy that will boost entrepreneurship.

In collaboration with the Start Up Tribe, the Brand SA Play Your Part Small Business Academy aims to equip thousands of people with essential tools and skills needed to fulfil their business aspirations.

Tailored for people from various backgrounds, the academy's practical courses provide invaluable guidance for students, start-ups and small businesses alike.

As SA's youth grapple with an alarming unemployment rate of 46.5%, initiatives such as the Play Your Part Small Business Academy are beacons of hope for the nation's young people.