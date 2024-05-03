News & Insights

Enter Everlytic’s 'You Mailed It' Email Marketing Awards now

The awards celebrate the hard work, gusto and creativity marketers put into their best bulk emails

03 May 2024
Sponsored
There are two new awards up for grabs at the 2024 Everlytic 'You Mailed It' Email Marketing Awards: Best Marketing Email and Best Internal Email. Picture: 123RF/thodonal
There are two new awards up for grabs at the 2024 Everlytic 'You Mailed It' Email Marketing Awards: Best Marketing Email and Best Internal Email. Picture: 123RF/thodonal

Calling all marketers: do you think you send the best emails? Make it official by claiming victory at Everlytic’s “You Mailed It” Email Marketing Awards 2024

As SA’s largest digital messaging platform, Everlytic knows email marketing continues to be the dominant medium for brand communication. The company also recognises it’s not easy to create, send and track a top-performing email campaign.

That's why it started the “You Mailed It” Email Marketing Awards. Everlytic wants to celebrate the hard work, gusto and creative talent that marketers put into their best bulk emails.

Now in its second year, the competition is open to all companies involved in creating successful email marketing campaigns for business-to-business and business-to-consumer brands. 

Discovery Vitality won the inaugural “You Mailed It” Email Marketing Awards for its first-ever Vitality Traveller newsletter.

This year, a new category has been added for internal email communication. This means the two titles up for grabs are Best Marketing Email and Best Internal Email.

Along with the esteemed title, the winner will receive an experience voucher for four people. All entrants will be given feedback from the judges, who are experts in the fields of email marketing, advertising, design and technology. 

The competition closes on May 17 2024, and to be eligible to enter, all emails must have been sent between January 1 and December 31 2023.

Emails say it best, let yours shine among the rest: enter the “You Mailed It” Email Marketing Awards 2024 online now.

This article was sponsored by Everlytic.

