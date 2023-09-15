News & Insights

Joe Public brings ‘Feel the Fire’ to life in sizzling ad

The agency’s Chicken Licken commercial not only spices up meals but also dreams, turning an average actor into a Hollywood sensation

15 September 2023 - 09:26
Sponsored
Josias Moleele plays Razz Matazz, "real name: No Gimmicks", in the ad. Picture: SUPPLIED
There are few things that are guaranteed in life, and a cinematic and entertaining ad from Chicken Licken is one of them. This time, in the form of a visual feast for Chicken Licken’s Rock My Soul meals.  

The meals come in one flavour, SoulFire, and it’s sure to bring on the heat and rock the soul. This gave the creative team their elusive “aha” moment.

Viewers follow the story of Khwezi, an average actor who wants to live up to his name and become a big star. Played by Atandwa Kani of the Black Panther fame, Khwezi’s journey is a little bit different to that of his in real life — he just can’t “feel” the roles he’s playing. 

Fortunately, he meets a flamboyant and overzealous acting agent, Razz Matazz (“real name: No Gimmicks”). Played by Josias Moleele, Razz introduces Khwezi to a secret that unlocks his emotional range and helps him achieve his ambitions. We see Khwezi shine bright until he takes it all the way to Hollywood, baby! 

“Chicken Licken’s fans on social media are constantly asking the creative team to make a movie, so the agency gave them six mini-movies in this rollercoaster of emotions commercial that highlight the heat and flavour of the ‘Rock My Soul’,” says Martin Schlumpf, executive creative director at Joe Public. 

“By using the product intrinsically as their focus, the creative team was able to bring ‘Feel the Fire’ to life in a new and entertaining way.”

This Inception-like ad of films within a film was shot by Romance Films with Greg Gray in the director’s chair and Adam Bentel as the director of photography.

Watch the ad below. 

This article was sponsored by Joe Public. 

