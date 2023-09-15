Joe Public brings ‘Feel the Fire’ to life in sizzling ad

There are few things that are guaranteed in life, and a cinematic and entertaining ad from Chicken Licken is one of them. This time, in the form of a visual feast for Chicken Licken’s Rock My Soul meals.

The meals come in one flavour, SoulFire, and it’s sure to bring on the heat and rock the soul. This gave the creative team their elusive “aha” moment.

Viewers follow the story of Khwezi, an average actor who wants to live up to his name and become a big star. Played by Atandwa Kani of the Black Panther fame, Khwezi’s journey is a little bit different to that of his in real life — he just can’t “feel” the roles he’s playing.