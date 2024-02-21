When the loving is tough, Baba Valentino is on the case

Modern love is complicated. That’s why Chicken Licken, SA’s most loved chicken brand, made love feel easy again with one simple solution: the Love Me Tender burger.

The campaign launched with a film, all about love. The true story of St Valentine is a little sketchy, thus Saint Valentine was transformed into Baba Valentino — Chicken Licken claimed the most iconic “patron of love” as their own.

This was to showcase how his lineage has solved the problems of love through the ages, and his introducing “When love is tough, Love Me Tender” campaign.