Prepare to be amazed: Chicken Licken's EasyBucks meals are unbelievably priced
Joe Public’s quirky campaign shows how South Africans can enjoy different combo meals for an absurdly cheap R30 each
Chicken Licken’s EasyBucks meals are so unbelievably priced, you might question whether they’re real or not. The tasty meal combos are only 30 bucks.
To tell SA about this amazing deal, Joe Public has produced a quirky campaign, portrayed in two TV ads. Directed by Adrian De Sa Garces from Egg Films, the ads show the most absurd and unbelievable scenarios.
Chicken Licken is one of SA's most loved fast-food brands, with a market that eagerly anticipates every promotion. With this latest offering, South Africans can enjoy five of their favourites in different combo meals for R30 each.
Some people say this never even happened, but it’s true. #EasyBucks
“Chicken Licken’s EasyBucks meals are its value offering. In a different direction to some of our well-known films, we wanted to focus on the price point, making it impossible to ignore how unbelievable the price of these meals is,” says Amber Mackeurtan, creative business director at Joe Public.
“On average, you can’t buy a 2l carton of fresh milk, two packets of large chips or, in some cases, a tube of toothpaste for R30. Given the preposterous situations in each film and the collaborative production process, it allowed for the detail and craft in the final product. For just 30 bucks, who knows what you'll see next on your screen.”
#EasyBucks Hotwings Snack for 30 bucks. At some point you won’t believe it, but it’s true.
The campaign will be released across multiple platforms in the coming weeks, taking a staggered approach to launching the ads. Prepare to be enticed and compelled to visit your nearest outlet for an EasyBucks meal. And, even if you find yourself in a surreal situation holding this meal, the only unbelievable thing will be its price.
This article was sponsored by Joe Public.