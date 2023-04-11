Prepare to be amazed: Chicken Licken's EasyBucks meals are unbelievably priced

Chicken Licken’s EasyBucks meals are so unbelievably priced, you might question whether they’re real or not. The tasty meal combos are only 30 bucks.

To tell SA about this amazing deal, Joe Public has produced a quirky campaign, portrayed in two TV ads. Directed by Adrian De Sa Garces from Egg Films, the ads show the most absurd and unbelievable scenarios.

Chicken Licken is one of SA's most loved fast-food brands, with a market that eagerly anticipates every promotion. With this latest offering, South Africans can enjoy five of their favourites in different combo meals for R30 each.