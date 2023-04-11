News & Insights

Prepare to be amazed: Chicken Licken's EasyBucks meals are unbelievably priced

Joe Public’s quirky campaign shows how South Africans can enjoy different combo meals for an absurdly cheap R30 each

11 April 2023 - 10:28
Sponsored
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Chicken Licken’s EasyBucks meals are so unbelievably priced, you might question whether they’re real or not. The tasty meal combos are only 30 bucks.

To tell SA about this amazing deal, Joe Public has produced a quirky campaign, portrayed in two TV ads. Directed by Adrian De Sa Garces from Egg Films, the ads show the most absurd and unbelievable scenarios. 

Chicken Licken is one of SA's most loved fast-food brands, with a market that eagerly anticipates every promotion. With this latest offering, South Africans can enjoy five of their favourites in different combo meals for R30 each.

Some people say this never even happened, but it’s true. #EasyBucks

“Chicken Licken’s EasyBucks meals are its value offering. In a different direction to some of our well-known films, we wanted to focus on the price point, making it impossible to ignore how unbelievable the price of these meals is,” says Amber Mackeurtan, creative business director at Joe Public. 

“On average, you can’t buy a 2l carton of fresh milk, two packets of large chips or, in some cases, a tube of toothpaste for R30. Given the preposterous situations in each film and the collaborative production process, it allowed for the detail and craft in the final product. For just 30 bucks, who knows what you'll see next on your screen.” 

#EasyBucks Hotwings Snack for 30 bucks. At some point you won’t believe it, but it’s true.

The campaign will be released across multiple platforms in the coming weeks, taking a staggered approach to launching the ads. Prepare to be enticed and compelled to visit your nearest outlet for an EasyBucks meal. And, even if you find yourself in a surreal situation holding this meal, the only unbelievable thing will be its price. 

This article was sponsored by Joe Public. 

ALSO READ:

Planting the seed of growth: Joe Public celebrates 25 years with 25 bursaries

SPONSORED | The agency will put a young person through advertising school every year, supporting growth and transformation of the industry
News & Insights
2 weeks ago

AI in moderation: creativity still requires a human touch

SPONSORED | AI allows us to spend less time on wallpaper and more time on work that makes an impact
News & Insights
1 week ago

Joe Public reflects on a successful 2022

SPONSORED | The agency celebrated a number of industry accolades, including Agency of the Year by Marklives
News & Insights
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

1.
Joburg bad, Cape Town nowhere for creative ...
News & Insights
2.
Singapore the cleanest city in the world — and ...
News & Insights
3.
2021 Township Marketing Report: Tapping into kasi ...
News & Insights
4.
Africa Life: how SA’s Gen Z is reconnecting the ...
News & Insights
5.
The ’ennial tribes: understanding Generation Y ...
News & Insights

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.