Uncontrollable Hotwings craving? The Dr Dokta is in
The good doctor is Chicken Licken's self-proclaimed 'cravings specialist' who uses unconventional methods to cure the nation
Chicken Licken Hotwings have become an addiction for Mzansi. The craving for these spicy wings has become a cause for concern.
That's why Chicken Licken has launched #CureTheCraving, a campaign by Joe Public depicting the extent to which one would go to satisfy one's Hotwings craving.
To execute their cheeky idea for the campaign, Joe Public had to create a fitting and memorable character who would embody Chicken Licken's tongue-in-cheek flair.
The result was Dr Dokta, a self-proclaimed “craving specialist” who uses unconventional and sometimes controversial methods to cure the Hotwings craving, such as the Notwings Meditation, the Teabag Hypnosis, the NoFire Drops and the infamous Rekere Method.
The campaign centres on this new character, bringing his unique methods to life.
Patriot's Anton Visser directed the TV commercial, featuring the famous Dr Dokta as a special guest on a TV show, which hints at the scale of his popularity and the nation's curious interest in his mission.
The commercial follows Dr Dokta as he helps citizens from all walks of life, including the president, curb their craving, often reciting his infamous slogan: SAY NOT TO WINGS.
However, at the end of the commercial, it is revealed that Dr Dokta's true intention is to keep Chicken Licken Hotwings all to himself by “curing” SA of their Hotwings craving.
The plot twist confirms what SA already knows: when the craving’s got you, it’s got you.
Watch Dr Dokta, the self-proclaimed 'craving specialist', in action.
To assist Dr Dokta in achieving his mission, the campaign includes a range of additional elements.
To start with, Dr Dokta has an X (formerly know as Twitter) page where he reaches out to users through spam tweets whenever they tweet about their Hotwings craving.
Furthermore, his ads can be found in the classified sections of three newspapers. He also has a website — www.drdokta.co.za — that hosts his method videos, testimonials, his products (which are always sold out) and so much more.
Dr Dokta's extreme measures ... is inspired by a simple South African truth — that when the craving’s got you, it’s got youXolisa Dyeshana, chief creative officer at Joe Public
Lastly, Dr Dokta has also created a Cure the Craving Hotline, where desperate consumers can call him on 087-537-6040 to have their craving cured.
These various elements work together to support Dr Dokta's mission and provide a range of ways for people to connect with him and access his services.
When asked about the campaign, Xolisa Dyeshana, chief creative officer at Joe Public, says, “Dr Dokta’s extreme measures to keep Chicken Licken Hotwings all to himself is inspired by a simple South African truth — that when the craving’s got you, it’s got you.
“The #CureTheCraving campaign is a noble move by our Chicken Licken client — a testament to what happens when creativity meets bravery.”
This article is sponsored by Joe Public.