Uncontrollable Hotwings craving? The Dr Dokta is in

Chicken Licken Hotwings have become an addiction for Mzansi. The craving for these spicy wings has become a cause for concern.

That's why Chicken Licken has launched #CureTheCraving, a campaign by Joe Public depicting the extent to which one would go to satisfy one's Hotwings craving.

To execute their cheeky idea for the campaign, Joe Public had to create a fitting and memorable character who would embody Chicken Licken's tongue-in-cheek flair.

The result was Dr Dokta, a self-proclaimed “craving specialist” who uses unconventional and sometimes controversial methods to cure the Hotwings craving, such as the Notwings Meditation, the Teabag Hypnosis, the NoFire Drops and the infamous Rekere Method.

The campaign centres on this new character, bringing his unique methods to life.

Patriot's Anton Visser directed the TV commercial, featuring the famous Dr Dokta as a special guest on a TV show, which hints at the scale of his popularity and the nation's curious interest in his mission.

The commercial follows Dr Dokta as he helps citizens from all walks of life, including the president, curb their craving, often reciting his infamous slogan: SAY NOT TO WINGS.

However, at the end of the commercial, it is revealed that Dr Dokta's true intention is to keep Chicken Licken Hotwings all to himself by “curing” SA of their Hotwings craving.

The plot twist confirms what SA already knows: when the craving’s got you, it’s got you.