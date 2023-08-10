Does the growing middle-market offer hope for SA's future?

Who are SA’s mid-to-top income earners? How do they feel? What do they do? And what kind of consumer choices are they making? Each year, consumer insights consultancy WhyFive aims to definitively answer these questions through its annual BrandMapp survey.

First launched in 2013, the BrandMapp survey reaches more than 30,000 people, making it the most independent, consistent and enduring review of the country’s taxpaying population.

“This is a group of about 13-million individuals earning R10,000 a month or more, who we typically describe as ‘mid-market and up’. They fit neatly into what has recently been tagged as the ‘South African consumer class’, which we've always believed to be a vital segment to understand,” says Brandon de Kock, director of storytelling for WhyFive.

“We have to be hopeful that at some stage in the near future the political landscape will shift and allow us to fulfil our potential as a country, but we need to have some hope that there will be a large enough pool of talented, educated, invested South Africans to do the work required when and if that happens. In short, without a healthy and growing taxpayer engine to pull the economy along, we’re going to be in real trouble.”

It often feels as if nothing ever changes in our country, at least not for the better, but the past decade has seen an extraordinary shift in the size, shape and make-up of this group: the top 30% of households by income.

As De Kock says: “Amid all the current doom and gloom, it may come as a surprise, but the story of our middle market, as revealed by our BrandMapp data and all sorts of secondary sources over the past 10 years, is as much about resilience, agility and growth as it is about anxiety and stress. So maybe there is reason to hope?”

Here's what BrandMapp's insights reveal about the changing dynamics of SA's lucrative middle market over past decade:

Four million more middle-market, taxpaying adults

One of the striking changes over the past decade is that there are now 4-million more adults living in households with a monthly income of R10,000 or more, expanding the number of people living in the top 30% of households (the ones who took home R2.5-trillion out of the total R3-trillion earned in the formal sector last year).

“We are assailed with stories of South Africans with money leaving the country and dire warnings of a collapsing middle class. What these stories don’t account for is that right now every wealthy adult who immigrates or passes away looks like they’re being replaced by two newcomers to the high-income group,” says De Kock.

“Unless the official statistics are a complete fabrication, you don’t have to be a genius to work out that the demographics of the middle market are shifting — and the meaningful taxpaying base is actually growing.”