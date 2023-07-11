Pet market booms as 'fur babies' become part of the family for Mzansi’s middle-class

“To begin with, in SA, the traditional role of dogs, in particular, goes further than just companionship and a burglar alarm, your ‘best friend’ can save your life and allow you to go for a walk about the block by yourself. So our unique circumstances are fertile ground for a far more intimate relationship,” says De Kock.

“As a result, the dog is no longer left out in the cold or tied up to bark in the backyard, and the cat isn’t just an amusing mouse-killer that comes and goes. Families now have ‘fur babies’ and it’s caused the pet market to boom in a range of ways.”

Every year, WhyFive Insight’s annual BrandMapp study takes a focused and intentional look at SA’s mid- to top-income consumers to get insights into lifestyles, perceptions and consumer behaviours. And animals play an important role here, with 45% of all adults being pet owners and 36% of all adults owning dogs.

“That’s at least one dog, most probably more, in about 2-million middle class South African homes,” says De Kock, “which translates into an extraordinary amount of ‘extra’ things in our suburban consumer landscape, from doggy-doo refuse bins to designer leashes and gourmet kitty-nibbles.”

There are a few demographic skews in the pet ownership landscape, starting with a correlation between pets and age: the older you are, the more likely you to have a pet, until retirement age when pet ownership drops off again. There’s also a general white market skew against the total population.

“You can draw your own conclusions,” says De Kock, “but when it comes to ‘exotic’ pets, it appears to be a rare, white-dominated market in SA. Which is a useful insight if you’re selling axolotl feed or tarantula cages. In reality though, the more niche pet categories, literally the rats and mice, make up less than 20% of the total pet pie that’s totally dominated by the usual suspects.”

Dogs are SA’s most popular fur babies

The majority (81%) of all pet owners (or a remarkable 36% of all South African adults) have dogs, significantly more than the 27% (12% of total) who say they have cats.