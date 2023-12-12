Joe Public named Agency of the Year at 2023 Financial Mail AdFocus Awards

Joe Public took home a trio of accolades at the 2023 Financial Mail AdFocus Awards. In addition to being named the overall Agency of the Year, the advertising and communication group was lauded as the Large Agency of the Year and won the Transformation Award.

The FM AdFocus Awards have been showcasing success in the SA marketing and communications landscape since 1990. These annual awards recognise agencies and individuals not just for their creative and marketing abilities, but for their business excellence.

The theme of this year’s awards, “The alchemy of AI, data and DNA”, questioned: “With the rise of machines, ones and zeros and AI, is the advertising industry really needed and what is its role?”

Joe Public's wins proved that creative talent in the industry is very much needed.