Joe Public named Agency of the Year at 2023 Financial Mail AdFocus Awards

The advertising and communication group also received the Large Agency of the Year and Transformation awards

12 December 2023 - 09:00
Joe Public was named the overall Agency of the Year at the 2023 Financial Mail AdFocus Awaqrds. Picture: JOE PUBLIC
Joe Public took home a trio of accolades at the 2023 Financial Mail AdFocus Awards. In addition to being named the overall Agency of the Year, the advertising and communication group was lauded as the Large Agency of the Year and won the Transformation Award.

The FM AdFocus Awards have been showcasing success in the SA marketing and communications landscape since 1990. These annual awards recognise agencies and individuals not just for their creative and marketing abilities, but for their business excellence.

The theme of this year’s awards, “The alchemy of AI, data and DNA”, questioned: “With the rise of machines, ones and zeros and AI, is the advertising industry really needed and what is its role?”

Joe Public's wins proved that creative talent in the industry is very much needed.

Joe Public stood out for its strong transformation story, its continued creative success, its growth on the back of the Nedbank digital account win 
Financial Mail AdFocus judges

According to the FM Adfocus judges, “Joe Public stood out for its continued creative success, its growth on the back of the Nedbank digital account win, and for its strong transformation story”.

Khuthala Gala Holten, co-MD at Joe Public, said: “We believe that creativity thrives on unexpected relationships between diverse ideas, people and points of view, so in this regard, we are equally proud to have been awarded the Transformation Award, as we are for being recognised as Large Agency of the Year, and overall Agency of the Year.

“We see diversity as the cornerstone of creativity and a critical ingredient in delivering on our purpose of serving the growth of our people, our clients and our country, through the power of creativity,” she said.

“We congratulate all other winners for the incredible achievements showcased at this year’s awards. As we look forward, we are excited about building on the strong platform we have created, and to the continued growth of our people, and our clients.”

This article was sponsored by Joe Public.

