AAA sold to Richfield Holdings

The ACA (Association for Communication & Advertising NPC) announced last week it has sold its share of the AAA School of Advertising to Richfield Holdings (Pty) Ltd. One of the key aspects of the Richfield offering, said the ACA, is Richfield’s ability to incorporate technology into tertiary education.

Boniswa Pezisa, outgoing chair of the ACA maintains that Richfield’s offering of blended learning, educational instruction and top facilities will provide a new and successful base for the AAA, providing it with increased opportunities to grow and provide a breed of graduates who are work ready and will ultimately benefit the industry.

The news has received mixed responses from the industry. Ignitive MD and this year’s AdFocus chair, Phumi Mashigo, believes the sale of the AAA to Richfield will in time shut down access to the school for many students because of unaffordable costs. “In our country where, sadly, quality higher education costs are prohibitive for the majority of students, the AAA school has been able to create a pipeline of diversified talent for the advertising and marketing industry at reasonable cost. This sale will ultimately shut down this access,” she says.

At a time when numerous industries are ploughing millions into education budgets channelled through bursaries and schools programmes to try to create an interest in their critical skills areas, Mashigo says the advertising and communications industry had the benefit of its own school that supplied it with a pipeline of talent.