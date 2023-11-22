Joe Public takes Pendorings by storm

Joe Public is riding a wave of success, scooping 45 awards at this year’s Pendoring Awards.

The growth agency won Agency of the Year for the third consecutive year and was honoured to receive the prestigious Umpetha Award.

The Pendoring Awards celebrate and recognise excellence in advertising and marketing created in one or more of SA's indigenous languages. The awards encourage the creative evolution of indigenous language communication and, this year, they celebrated the wealth of creative content that speaks to SA.

Top agencies were lauded for their astounding multilingual work.