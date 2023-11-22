Joe Public takes Pendorings by storm
Agency wins 45 awards, including Agency of the Year and the prestigious Umpetha Award
Joe Public is riding a wave of success, scooping 45 awards at this year’s Pendoring Awards.
The growth agency won Agency of the Year for the third consecutive year and was honoured to receive the prestigious Umpetha Award.
The Pendoring Awards celebrate and recognise excellence in advertising and marketing created in one or more of SA's indigenous languages. The awards encourage the creative evolution of indigenous language communication and, this year, they celebrated the wealth of creative content that speaks to SA.
Top agencies were lauded for their astounding multilingual work.
It is imperative for us to produce creative work that speaks to South AfricaMpume Ngobese, Co-MD of Joe Public
When working on brands and campaigns, creatives should always keep in mind that SA is a diverse country and a multicultural society, says Co-MD of Joe Public, Mpume Ngobese. .
“Kusemqoka ukuba sikhiqize umsebenzi wobuciko oqondene neNingizimu Afrika. Futhi sikholwa wukuba indlela ephuma phambili yokufeza lokhu wukwakha umsebenzi wobuciko ongaqhelile kulokho okwaziwa ngabantu ngokwezilimi zabo. Kusithokozisa kakhulu ukwaziswa komsebenzi esiwenzela amaklayenti ethu (It is imperative for us to produce creative work that speaks to South Africa. And we believe that the best way to achieve this is by crafting creative work that people understand in their own languages. We are delighted to see the work we do for our clients being recognised)," says Ngobese.
“Joe Public is trots op die doelwit van groei — vir sy mense, kliënte en land, deur die mag van kreatiwiteit (Joe Public prides itself on its purpose of growth — for its people, clients, and country, through the power of creativity).
“Die werk wat by die Pendorings toekennings ontvang het, vertoon die uiteenlopende en boeiende werk wat deur Joe Public geproduseer word (The work awarded at the Pendorings showcased the diverse and compelling work produced by Joe Public).
“Singathanda ukuhalalisela bonke abadle umhlanganiso futhi sibonga abantu bakithi kanye namaklayenti ethu ngokuba yingxenye yalolu hambo lokukhula (We would like to congratulate all the other winners and thank our people and our clients for being part of this journey of growth).”
This article was sponsored by Joe Public.