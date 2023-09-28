News & Insights

Joe Public sweeps 8 awards at 2023 Effies

The agency was recognised for its mastery in creating impactful advertising for some of SA's leading brands

28 September 2023 - 10:42
The Joe Public team at the Effie Awards. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Effie Awards, famous for awarding ideas that work, is known by advertisers and agencies globally as the pre-eminent effectivity award. For over 50 years, winning an Effie has become a global symbol of achievement in effectiveness in advertising.

Joe Public is honoured to have been awarded four silver and four bronze awards for campaigns with Chicken Licken, Nedbank, Amnesty International, SAB and Woolworths across various categories.

Being recognised by the Effie Awards is a huge honour and inspires us to continue with our mission to grow our people, clients and country through the power of creativity
Mpume Ngobese, co-MD, Joe Public

“The recognition at this year’s Effie Awards is incredibly rewarding for the team at Joe Public and is a testament to what is possible with great client partnerships focused on creating work that works,” says Laurent Marty, group chief strategic officer at Joe Public.

Chicken Licken’s “Ya Hunga” campaign won three silver awards across the restaurant, multicultural products and services and the current events categories. Amnesty International’s Real Maternity Issue campaign claimed silver in the small budgets — nonprofit products, services category and a bronze in the disease awareness & education: nonprofit category.

Nedbank’s New Bank campaign achieved a bronze in the financial category, SAB’s Castle Milk Stout: Don’t Fear Black — Black Conversations won a bronze in the brand content & entertainment category and lastly, Woolworths’ Every Day WList campaign was awarded a bronze in the multi-brand shopper solution/commerce & shopper category.

“Being recognised by the Effie Awards is a huge honour and inspires us to continue with our mission to grow our people, clients and country through the power of creativity. We’d like to thank our team and clients who continue to walk this amazing journey with us. Congratulations to all of this year’s winners,” says Mpume Ngobese, co-MD at Joe Public.

Joe Public’s Effie awards are summarised as follows:

Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

This article was sponsored by Joe Public. 

