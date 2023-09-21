Nike achieved the top spot in three of the 76 categories awarded at the 2023 Sunday Times GenNext Awards, building on the success it achieved in 2022. It was named the Coolest Brand Overall. Apple and Samsung were placed respectively second and third overall.
The Sunday Times GenNext survey is considered the leading barometer of what SA’s youth find on-trend and inspirational, and delivers insights that are valued by brand management and advertising and marketing professionals.
The coolest brands, according to SA’s youth, were announced at the 19th annual Sunday Times GenNext Awards event ,held in Melrose Arch, Joburg, on September 20 2023.
Pule Molebeledi, acting CEO at Arena Holdings, which owns and manages the Sunday Times GenNext brand, said: “With about 200-million people aged between 15 and 24, Africa has the youngest population in the world. Understanding the brand decisions of the youth will be critical to future business success. The 2023 GenNext Survey clearly identifies which are sought after and in keeping with the youth trends of Now, Next and New — so businesses can be proactive rather than simply reactive when it comes to dealing with the challenge of relevance.”
The awards also celebrate personal brands. Those awarded in the celebrity categories were MacG (Coolest Local Online Influencer), Siya Kolisi (Coolest Local Sportsperson), Thando Thabethe (Coolest Local Radio Personality) and Trevor Noah (Coolest Local Celebrity).
The complete list of winning brands will be published in the Sunday Times GenNext supplement on September 24 2023.
The Sunday Times GenNext Youth Marketing Conference will take place in Joburg on September 28 2023. To book, please visit www.quicklink.co.za/youthtickets
The big take-out:The Sunday Times GenNext survey is considered the leading barometer of what South Africa’s youth find on-trend and inspirational
Nike wins youth’s Coolest Brand prize at the 2023 GenNext Awards
The survey shows that Siya Kolisi is seen as the coolest local sportsperson and Trevor Noah as the coolest local celebrity
