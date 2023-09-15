News & Insights

Sunday Times GenNext 2023 — here are the category finalists

Advertising and marketing professionals look forward to the information that is conveyed by the survey’s results

15 September 2023 - 09:00
The names of the top 10 finalists across the 72 categories of the 19th annual Sunday Times GenNext survey have been announced. The release of the outcome of the annual survey is a high point on the South African retail and marketing calendar, as it reveals the brands that resonate with the youth and indicate which are considered “cool” by them. The winning brands in each category will be celebrated at an awards event on September 20 2023. 

The Sunday Times GenNext survey is conducted by Yellowwood and is considered the leading barometer of what South Africa’s youth, aged 8-24 years, find on-trend and aspirational. The survey delivers insights that are valued by brand management and advertising and marketing professionals alike. 

This year the 10 brands that have performed most successfully across their respective categories and are finalists for the Coolest Brand Overall award (in alphabetical order) are: Adidas, Apple, BMW, Coca-Cola, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Nike, Puma, Samsung and Vans. 

Apart from recognising products and services, the survey also touches on the youth’s perception of sportspeople, entertainers and celebrities. Awards for the Coolest Local Celebrity, Coolest Local Radio Personality and Coolest Local Sportsperson will also be announced on September 20. 

Below are the names of the category finalists in the 2023 Sunday Times GenNext survey (in alphabetical order). Only the winners of the categories listed below will be announced at the awards event on September 20. The names of all category winners will be published in the Sunday Times on September 24.

Partners of Sunday Times GenNext 2023 include: Gautrain Management Agency, African Bank, Converse, Doritos, McDonald’s, Mercedes-Benz, MTN, NikNaks, Pin Pop, Proudly SA, Rookie USA, Simba Munchiez, Cliff Central and Arena Events. 

The Sunday Times GenNext Awards take place on September 20, while the Sunday Times NextGen Youth Marketing Conference takes place on  September 28.

THE BIG TAKE-OUT

Finalists in the Coolest Brand Overall category for Sunday Times GenNext 2023 are Adidas, Apple, BMW, Coca-Cola, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Nike, Puma, Samsung and Vans

Sunday Times GenNext 2023: See the world through the eyes of the youth

This year’s theme, Ready Player 1, takes inspiration from a world that has moved towards virtual connection as the primary means of interaction
3 months ago

Nike once again ranked the coolest youth brand

Nike was once again awarded the Uber Cool Overall winner at the 15th Sunday Times Gen Next Awards
4 years ago
Sunday Times GenNext 2023 — here are the category ...
