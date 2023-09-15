Sunday Times GenNext 2023 — here are the category finalists

The names of the top 10 finalists across the 72 categories of the 19th annual Sunday Times GenNext survey have been announced. The release of the outcome of the annual survey is a high point on the South African retail and marketing calendar, as it reveals the brands that resonate with the youth and indicate which are considered “cool” by them. The winning brands in each category will be celebrated at an awards event on September 20 2023.
The Sunday Times GenNext survey is conducted by Yellowwood and is considered the leading barometer of what South Africa’s youth, aged 8-24 years, find on-trend and aspirational. The survey delivers insights that are valued by brand management and advertising and marketing professionals alike.
This year the 10 brands that have performed most successfully across their respective categories and are finalists for the Coolest Brand Overall award (in alphabetical order) are: Adidas, Apple, BMW, Coca-Cola, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Nike, Puma, Samsung and Vans.
Apart from recognising products and services, the survey also touches on the youth’s perception of sportspeople, entertainers and celebrities. Awards for the Coolest Local Celebrity, Coolest Local Radio Personality and Coolest Local Sportsperson will also be announced on September 20.
Below are the names of the category finalists in the 2023 Sunday Times GenNext survey (in alphabetical order). Only the winners of the categories listed below will be announced at the awards event on September 20. The names of all category winners will be published in the Sunday Times on September 24.
Partners of Sunday Times GenNext 2023 include: Gautrain Management Agency, African Bank, Converse, Doritos, McDonald’s, Mercedes-Benz, MTN, NikNaks, Pin Pop, Proudly SA, Rookie USA, Simba Munchiez, Cliff Central and Arena Events.
The Sunday Times GenNext Awards take place on September 20, while the Sunday Times NextGen Youth Marketing Conference takes place on September 28.
THE BIG TAKE-OUT
Finalists in the Coolest Brand Overall category for Sunday Times GenNext 2023 are Adidas, Apple, BMW, Coca-Cola, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Nike, Puma, Samsung and Vans
